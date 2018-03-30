Dodgers Dugout: Some random thoughts about the opening day loss

Ross: I had to do the postgame interview that night so I was in the Dodgers clubhouse. The A's led, 4-3 in the bottom of the 9th inning. Gibson was seated on a training table looking up at the NBC telecast of the game. Vin said to Joe Garagiola on the air, "Joe, I'll tell you one guy who won't play tonight. That is Kirk Gibson. He can barely walk." When Gibson heard that, he yelled, "Mitch, come here." Mitch Poole was the clubhouse attendant. "Go tell Lasorda I can hit." Poole went to the dugout and when he came back, he said, "Tommy said get dressed, but don't come out. He doesn't want Tony LaRussa to know you are available." Kirk put on his jersey and cleats, then went to the batting net and hit eight or 10 baseballs off the adjustable tee. Then someone in the dugout yelled, "Gibby, you can come out now." I followed him down the tunnel and when he went up the steps to the field, the crowd went bonkers. Looking over the right-field bullpen all I could see were red brake lights on cars leaving the stadium. Gibson had only that at bat in the World Series. I have said many times if Vin had not made his comment, Kirk Gibson would never have been in that game.