Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers bullpen again falters in walk-off loss to the Astros

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run against the Dodgers on Saturday night.
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run against the Dodgers on Saturday night in Houston.
(Kevin M. Cox / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
Share via
HOUSTON — 

The Dodgers have yet to make a major move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

But their list of roster needs seems to keep growing by the day.

The Dodgers’ latest concern: a suddenly shaky bullpen, one that cost them dearly in a 7-6 walk-off loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Once ahead 5-0 behind a strong start from rookie left-hander Justin Wrobleski, the Dodgers came unraveled with some of their most trusted relievers at Minute Maid Park.

Advertisement

Former closer Evan Phillips inherited a two-on, two-out jam in the sixth — and then promptly gave up four consecutive RBI singles, suffering the latest stumble in a monthlong slump that includes an 11.42 ERA in his last 11 outings.

Ahead 6-4 in the eighth inning, the Dodgers watched the lead evaporate for good against set-up man Daniel Hudson, who gave up two runs, three hits and a key two-out walk, ending his streak of nine scoreless outings this month.

Dodgers starting pitcher Gavin Stone throws out Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez on a ground ball

Dodgers

Dodgers need Gavin Stone to rebound from swoon that helped seal loss to Astros

After Gavin Stone’s hot start this season, the Dodgers ‘ de facto No. 2 pitcher needs to shake off a slump that includes a loss to Houston Friday.

July 26, 2024

The final blow came in the ninth, when Alex Bregman got an elevated sinker from Blake Treinen — who was beginning his second inning of work — and launched a walk-off home run to the train tracks high above left field.

Advertisement

Of all the painful losses the Dodgers have suffered this season, Saturday ranked near the top.

And for a team that already needed a front-line starter, was looking for reinforcements at the bottom of the lineup, and had yet to strike any notable deal on a market that has heated up in recent days, the bullpen emerged as one more potential issue for the team to address.

More to Read

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement