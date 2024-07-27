Dodgers bullpen again falters in walk-off loss to the Astros

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run against the Dodgers on Saturday night in Houston.

The Dodgers have yet to make a major move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

But their list of roster needs seems to keep growing by the day.

The Dodgers’ latest concern: a suddenly shaky bullpen, one that cost them dearly in a 7-6 walk-off loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Once ahead 5-0 behind a strong start from rookie left-hander Justin Wrobleski, the Dodgers came unraveled with some of their most trusted relievers at Minute Maid Park.

Former closer Evan Phillips inherited a two-on, two-out jam in the sixth — and then promptly gave up four consecutive RBI singles, suffering the latest stumble in a monthlong slump that includes an 11.42 ERA in his last 11 outings.

Ahead 6-4 in the eighth inning, the Dodgers watched the lead evaporate for good against set-up man Daniel Hudson, who gave up two runs, three hits and a key two-out walk, ending his streak of nine scoreless outings this month.

The final blow came in the ninth, when Alex Bregman got an elevated sinker from Blake Treinen — who was beginning his second inning of work — and launched a walk-off home run to the train tracks high above left field.

Of all the painful losses the Dodgers have suffered this season, Saturday ranked near the top.

And for a team that already needed a front-line starter, was looking for reinforcements at the bottom of the lineup, and had yet to strike any notable deal on a market that has heated up in recent days, the bullpen emerged as one more potential issue for the team to address.