Dodgers Dugout: Looking at the Dodgers' top 10 prospects

There are only 16 days until the Dodgers' first spring training game.

Top prospects

A look at the Dodgers' top 10 prospects this season:

1. Cody Bellinger, 21, 1B-OF: Bellinger is who everyone asks for in trades, but the Dodgers aren't giving him up (well, maybe if the Angels offer Mike Trout for him). Bellinger hit .271/.365/.507 with 26 homers in 410 at-bats split between double-A and triple-A last season. He will probably take over for Adrian Gonzalez when Gonzalez's contract expires after the 2018 season, but if the corner outfield spots remain troublesome, we could easily see him after the All-Star break playing left field.

2. Yadier Alvarez, 20, RHP: Alvarez was signed out of Cuba for $16 million last year. He throws in the upper 90s and has a good curveball and slider. His biggest issue was supposed to be control, but he cut his walk rate in half after moving from the Arizona League to A-ball and overall last season went 4-3 with a 2.12 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings. It is unlikely he will pitch in the majors in 2017, but with the amount of Dodgers pitchers who get hurt each season, who really knows?

3. Alex Verdugo, 20, OF: A lot of people have focused on his drop in on-base percentage as he rises through the system, but he was the youngest regular-position player in the Texas League last season and rarely strikes out. In 1,285 minor league plate appearances, he has struck out only 150 times. He will more than likely spend the whole season in triple-A, but could be the opening-day starter in right field in 2018.

4. Walker Buehler, 22, RHP: Buehler is the sore-arm pitcher the Dodgers took in the first round in 2015. He then needed immediate Tommy John surgery. He came back at the end of last season and showcased a 96-mph fastball. Some are already concerned about his skinny frame (6-foot-2, 175), but they said the same thing about Pedro Martinez. He could be part of the Dodgers rotation in 2018.

5. Willie Calhoun, 22, 2B: Calhoun's natural position is designated hitter, as he fields second base about as well as Davey Lopes, keeping in mind that Lopes is 71 years old. His bat will be ready for the majors later this season (he had 25 doubles and 27 homers in the minors last season); the Dodgers just need to find a place for him where his glove will do the least damage possible.

6. Yusniel Diaz, 20, OF: Diaz is another signee out of Cuba, getting $15.5 million in 2015. He battled injuries but showed flashes of brilliance while playing for Rancho Cucamonga last season.

7. Andrew Toles, 24, OF: Yes, Toles is still considered a prospect despite getting 105 at-bats with the Dodgers last season. He's fast, but is caught stealing a lot (11 times in 34 attempts in the minors last season). But he hits .300 everywhere he goes and will probably start the season with the team.

8. Gavin Lux, 19, SS: He hit .296 in the rookie leagues last season, with absolutely no power. However, he is young enough to develop power in the next couple of seasons. He projects as an excellent fielder, but his raw numbers don't show it.

9. Jordan Sheffield, 21, RHP: He was taken in the first round of the 2016 draft and has pitched only 13 innings in the minors so far. He has a great changeup and will probably end up as a reliever. This season will really tell us if he's a prospect or a suspect.

10. Keibert Ruiz, 18, C: He hit .374 and struck out only 27 times in 245 plate appearances in the rookie leagues last season. He. does not have a catcher's arm, so could move elsewhere eventually. But when you hit .374 as a 17-year-old, people are going to notice. He is about three years away from the majors, but someone to keep an eye on.

So what does all this mean? It means the Dodgers have a lot of good prospects in their system. But, before getting too excited, let's look at the top 10 Dodgers prospects in 2012, according to Baseball America:

1. Zach Lee

2. Allen Webster

3. Nate Eovaldi

4. Alfredo Silverio

5. Chris Reed

6. Garrett Gould

7. Chris Withrow

8. Josh Lindblom

9. Joc Pederson

10. Tim Federowicz

Only one of those players is with the Dodgers now.

Sergio Romo?

The Dodgers agreed to terms with mortal enemy -- I mean, former Giants right-handed reliever -- Sergio Romo on a one-year, $3-million deal last week.

Romo has spent all nine seasons of his big-league career with the Giants, and was the closer for their 2012 World Series title team. The Dodgers would love to see him pitch like that and become the set-up man for Kenley Jansen.

Last season, he went 1-0 with a 2.64 ERA in 40 games (30 2/3 innings). He also had 33 strikeouts and seven walks. He missed two months last season because of a flexor strain near his pitching elbow.