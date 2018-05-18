Dodgers Dugout: Have the Dodgers found the right path after stumbling since Game 7?

Now I know some of my great readers feel the job of a fan is to support the team no matter what and never be negative. I have been a Dodgers fans since I was a kid and have never felt that way. I support the team every year, and support them every game, but that does not mean I or any fan should turn a blind eye to the real problems they may have from one year to the next. It doesn't mean we go "Yay Frank McCourt!" when he brings the team to the verge of bankruptcy. When I see things going great, you get newsletters filled with great things, but when things are looking bad, a good fan looks at those things and says "How can we get better?"