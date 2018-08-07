Dodgers Dugout: Don't leave Brian Dozier on the bench

--Let me see if I have this straight. Brian Dozier is acquired at the trade deadline and homers in each of his first two games. He’s a streaky hitter and August has always been his best month. So, what do you do after those two games? You bench him. I don’t understand that. Coincidentally, you lose both those games. Then you start him again, he drives in two runs with a double and you win, 3-2. He is six for 15 with three doubles and two homers. How about leaving him in the lineup for a while?