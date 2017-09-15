Dodgers Dugout: These three Dodgers should get reduced playing time

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and I told you that my lucky socks would do the trick.

So this is what winning feels like

All it took was a trip to San Francisco to right the ship! The World Series is guaranteed! The best team ever!

OK, maybe I’m getting a little carried away. But I think that Clayton Kershaw’s primal scream to his teammates after hitting that double woke up a few players. Or maybe it was just a coincidence.

So the losing streak is over, and a modest winning streak begins. Dodgers fans can climb off the ledge and start thinking about the playoffs, in which the team clinched a spot on Tuesday.

There are two goals before reaching the playoffs though: Win the division and have the best record in baseball so they can have home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The first part is all but guaranteed. The second part, not so much. Let’s look at the best records in baseball:

Dodgers, 94-52

Cleveland, 91-56

Washington, 89-57

Houston, 88-58

The Indians, who have won something like 123 games in a row, would be the World Series favorite if it started today. But most experts still have the Dodgers as the favorite to win the NL pennant.

I think we will know more about that after the Dodgers play the Nationals in a three-game series this weekend. Even if they don’t win every game, as long as they play competitively against Washington, then we know the Dodgers are back on track. If they look like they did the last two weeks, then, well, let’s not think about it.

But let's look at three players that the Dodgers should rely on less in the coming month.

Curtis Granderson

Why is Curtis Granderson playing so much? Let’s look at the alternatives.

1. Start Adrian Gonzalez at first and put Cody Bellinger in left, Chris Taylor in center and Yasiel Puig in right. The problem: Gonzalez is immobile at first now (there’s no way he makes that leap and tag Bellinger pulled off in Tuesday’s game) and he can’t hit. Bellinger should be the everyday first baseman the rest of the season. If Gonzalez gets his back situation straightened out, he can try to win the job again in spring training. But right now trading Granderson’s bat for Gonzalez’s is not a big improvement.

2. Play Andre Ethier instead of Granderson. The problem: Ethier hasn’t played regularly for two seasons and is more fragile than a soap bubble. Personally, I’d start him over Granderson, but I don’t think the Dodgers will.

3. Play Joc Pederson. The problem: Pederson is one for 10 since his return and his defense has regressed so he is now below average.

The Dodgers acquired Granderson because they wanted a veteran outfielder with power to replace Pederson and give them a lift. Granderson has accomplished none of those things. He has eight hits and 24 strikeouts in 75 at-bats. The odds are that Granderson will continue to get plenty of playing time in the hopes he will break out of this slump and play to his potential.

But watching him hit, that doesn’t seem likely, because he seems completely lost at the plate.

If it were me, I’d say to myself “We went 65-27 in games Pederson started. Let’s see if we can get him back on track instead of Granderson. Or I’d play Ethier, who is hitting .267, and see if he can stand up to playing every day. The Dodgers are 6-17 when Granderson plays and 2-8 when Ethier plays.

Logan Forsythe

Did you notice who got the Dodgers going on Tuesday, the day they ended their 11-game losing streak? Chase Utley, who hit a home run into McCovey Cove. Utley hasn’t played much this month, because the Dodgers seem to get some sort of strange pleasure out of watching Logan Forsythe watch strikes go by him. But Utley needs to be in the lineup. If you have to play Forsythe, then only play him against lefties, against whom he hits .300/.435/.445. But start Utley against right-handers.

Yasmani Grandal

And why is Grandal playing? He’s one for 30 this month. He is hitting .207 since the All-Star break. No amount of pitch framing can overcome that. I am very comfortable with Austin Barnes being the starting catcher.

Second half

Let’s take a look at key Dodgers and how their stats in the first half compare to their stats in the second half and their stats over the last 14 days.

Chris Taylor

First half: .285/.365/.480/126 OPS+

Second half: .309/.356/.536/133

Last 14 days: .226/.226/.321

Corey Seager

First half: .298/.395/.502/140

Second half: .317/.368/.468/121

Last 14 days: .222/.290/.296

Justin Turner

First half: .377/.473/.583/183

Second half: .266/.353/.479/119

Last 14 days: .318/.412/.591

Cody Bellinger