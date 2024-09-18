‘Improving’ Justin Herbert not seen at Chargers practice ahead of Steelers game

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was not seen at practice during the media viewing time Wednesday.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was not seen on the field Wednesday during the practice media viewing period after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

Herbert will be listed on the injury report after he “got rolled up on” during the victory. He was able to finish the game as he threw for 130 yards on 14-of-20 passing with two touchdowns and one interception. Post-game X-rays were negative, head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday.

After the team’s off day in Charlotte, where the Chargers are staying and training for one week before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Herbert told the coach he was “feeling much better” during a meeting Wednesday morning at the team hotel, Harbaugh said.

Advertisement

If the 26-year-old former Pro Bowler is unable to play Sunday, Easton Stick would be in line to start, Harbaugh said Wednesday. But outlining a specific backup plan is “going to be way over the legal limit of, ‘what-ifs,’” Harbaugh added.

Stick struggled during the preseason when Herbert sat out of all three games with a plantar fascia injury. Herbert spent two weeks in a walking boot, but he downplayed the severity of the injury.

Chargers Chargers-Panthers takeaways: J.K. Dobbins rushes into the NFL spotlight J.K. Dobbins became the first Charger to start a season with two 100-yard rushing performances, the latest leading to a rout of the Carolina Panthers.

The quarterback said he could have gutted through to play games but instead took a precautionary approach outlined by the training staff that focused on ensuring no problems would flare up during the season.

Advertisement

Stick’s inconsistent preseason performance prompted the Chargers to add veteran Taylor Heinicke after training camp. Heinicke has been inactive for the first two games of the season and listed as the emergency third quarterback.