Dodgers need to end the pattern of underachieving

But with every season that ends without a championship, the pressure is mounting. How this era is remembered will ultimately depend on whether the Dodgers can win a World Series. If they do, everything up to this point, including the loss in Game 7 of the World Series last year, will be viewed as incremental steps that were necessary to win the Big One. If they don't, fair or not, this period will be perceived like the last — a disappointment, only more so because of how much money was invested.