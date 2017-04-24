Blame for Dodgers' struggles can be spread around after 2-1 loss to Giants

Say this for the most recent twist in the Dodgers’ April-long malaise: The blame can now be spread around. No longer can responsibility for the team’s struggles be pinned solely on an inability to hit left-handed pitchers. During the first four games of this road trip, the team has embraced variety, in deflating fashion.

The bullpen face-planted on Friday. Kenta Maeda imploded on Saturday. After a respite created by Brandon McCarthy’s performance on Sunday, the offense failed to support Hyun-Jin Ryu in his finest effort of the season, an effort that resulted in a 2-1 loss.

The Dodgers (9-11) could not touch fading Giants right-hander Matt Cain, formerly an excellent pitcher who has looked increasingly vulnerable in recent years. Ryu turned in six innings of one-run baseball. Cain bettered him by keeping the Dodgers off the board.

After Adam Liberatore and Josh Fields teamed to allow a run in the seventh, the Dodgers put a run on the board in the eighth. Chris Taylor grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice, only to be thrown out trying to steal second base with Corey Seager at the plate.

The early-season failures of the Giants offered perspective about April. For the Dodgers, it could be worse. San Francisco had lost four in a row and six of seven heading into Monday. Last week their ace, Madison Bumgarner, strained his shoulder after crashing a dirt bike. Bumgarner could miss two months or more.

With Bumgarner out, the Giants rotation places even more faith in pitchers like Cain. He is five years removed from his last All-Star season. He posted a 5.70 earned-run average in 2015 and 2016. San Francisco continues to rely on him.

Cain, 32, turned back the clock ever so slightly on Monday. He always thrived on producing groundouts. In his first four innings, Cain generated a flurry of weak contact. He yielded only one hit, a first-inning single to Seager. The Dodgers entered the latter stages of the game trailing by a run.

In his first three starts this season, Ryu permitted six home runs, including three against Colorado in his lat outing. He looked less flammable on Monday.

Yasiel Puig bailed out Ryu in the first inning. After walking Giants first baseman Brandon Belt, Ryu faced catcher Buster Posey with two outs. Posey punched a single into right field. Belt tried to score from second base. The throw by Puig drew catcher Yasmani Grandal a couple steps up the third base line, but arrived in time for Grandal to slap a tag on Belt’s waist.

The defense could not save Ryu in the second. He gave up a leadoff double to San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford. Advanced to third on a groundout, Crawford scored on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Joe Panik.

In the fifth, the Dodgers managed to advance a runner to second base. Puig led off with a single, but got replaced at first base when Chase Utley hit into a fielder’s choice. A swinging bunt by Enrique Hernandez got Utley to second. There he stood when Ryu struck out to end the inning.

Cain had survived five innings. A manager with a reliable bullpen might have considered this a victory, and opened up his bullpen. San Francisco Manager Bruce Bochy does not have this luxury. He sent Cain back out for the sixth, subjecting him to facing the Dodgers’ batting order for a third time.

In 2016, when Cain faced batters for a third time, the hitters entered a realm only populated by the immortals, batting .411 with a 1.215 on-base plus slugging percentage. Babe Ruth holds the big-league record for career OPS with 1.164. Ted Williams finished with a 1.116 OPS. Barry Bonds concluded his 22-year reign of terror with a humble 1.051 OPS.

Only the Dodgers could not capitalize on this gift handed to them. Cain needed six pitches to retire the side in the sixth. Andrew Toles tapped a grounder back to the mound. Seager rolled a grounder into Belt’s glove at first. Justin Turner sent a flyball floating into left field. Cain had not thrown six innings without allowing a run since July 7, 2015.

Caption Breaking down the Clippers' 99-91 victory over the Jazz in Game 2 The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' 99-91 victory over the Jazz in Game 2 The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Caption One Heart | Two Families Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Caption Shakur Stevenson could be the next Floyd Mayweather Jr. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 1 Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes