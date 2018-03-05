Yasiel Puig leads Dodgers' attack in spring training win over Giants

AT THE PLATE: Right fielder Yasiel Puig doubled, singled, and got booed intensely at the spring home of the Giants. … Logan Forsythe also had two hits. He played third base since he is Justin Turner's primary backup, despite being the starting second baseman. … Second baseman Chase Utley doubled for his first hit this spring. He had been hitless in 10 at-bats. … Catcher Yasmani Grandal homered off Tony Watson, who pitched for the Dodgers last August, September and October and signed with the Giants last month.