Yasiel Puig leads Dodgers' attack in spring training win over Giants

DODGERS 9, SAN FRANCISCO 3
AT THE PLATE: Right fielder Yasiel Puig doubled, singled, and got booed intensely at the spring home of the Giants. … Logan Forsythe also had two hits. He played third base since he is Justin Turner's primary backup, despite being the starting second baseman. … Second baseman Chase Utley doubled for his first hit this spring. He had been hitless in 10 at-bats. … Catcher Yasmani Grandal homered off Tony Watson, who pitched for the Dodgers last August, September and October and signed with the Giants last month.
ON THE MOUND: Kenta Maeda worked 2 1/3 innings, striking out three and giving up his lone run on a home run by Giants center fielder Steven Duggar. … Non-roster right-hander Yaisel Sierra faced six batters and struck out three. The Dodgers signed Sierra, 26, out of Cuba for $30 million two years ago. …
EXTRA BASES: Corey Seager is expected to return Monday, as a designated hitter. He has missed the past five games after contracting the virus that swept the Dodgers clubhouse. Dave Roberts said there is no timetable for when Seager (sore right elbow) might return to shortstop. Seager suffered an oblique strain last spring and played just three Cactus League games, but nonetheless was the Dodgers' opening day shortstop. … The Giants' guest manager Sunday: broadcaster Chris Berman, who exchanged lineup cards with Roberts and even made a pitching change. "I had nothing to gain and everything to lose," Roberts said.
UP NEXT: Dodgers vs. Cleveland Indians, on Monday at noon at Camelback Ranch. TV: None. Radio: None.
