Kenta Maeda unlikely to return from disabled list until next Wednesday

Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda will remain on the disabled list for another week, manager Dave Roberts indicated before Wednesday’s game against the Giants.
The Dodgers set their rotation for a four-game series this weekend against Miami: Hyun-Jin Ryu on Thursday, Alex Wood on Friday, Julio Urias on Saturday and Brandon McCarthy on Sunday. After a day off on Monday, Clayton Kershaw will start on Tuesday against St. Louis. Maeda should follow him a day after.
“Some time in that St. Louis series, we’ll get Kenta back in the rotation,” Roberts said.
Maeda was shut down with tightness in his hamstring, a minor condition that did not prevent him from throwing 8 1/3 innings last week against Pittsburgh. After a shoddy start to the season, Maeda has posted a 2.21 earned-run average in his last three outings.
