Dodgers cut ties with reliever Louis Coleman

The Dodgers declined to tender a contract to right-handed reliever Louis Coleman, who was the lone casualty at Friday’s deadline to offer contracts to players eligible for arbitration.

The Dodgers tendered contracts to the six other players who were arbitration-eligible: catcher Yasmani Grandal, pitchers Luis Avilan, Josh Fields, Vidal Nuno and Alex Wood, and first baseman Darin Ruf. On Thursday, the team agreed to one-year, non-guaranteed contracts with outfielder Scott Van Slyke and reliever Chris Hatcher.

The Dodgers now have 39 players on the 40-man roster.

Coleman, 30, was a useful member of the bullpen during the first two months of the season. He faded as the year went on, posting a 6.08 earned-run average after May. He also sat out a month due to fatigue in his right shoulder.

