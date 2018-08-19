Dodgers stage another offensive ambush in 12-1 victory over the Mariners

The Dodgers staged a first-inning ambush and declined to let up in a 12-1 victory over the Mariners. Clayton Kershaw supplied seven innings of one-run baseball as the team captured a series for the first time in August.
Justin Turner reached base five times, a one-man flurry he capped with a three-run homer in the ninth off Seattle infielder Andrew Romine. Turner drove in five runs, Cody Bellinger recorded four hits and Enrique Hernandez drove in three runs as the offense romped at Safeco Field. Kershaw kept the lead safe by striking out seven Mariners and scattering four hits. In his last five starts, Kershaw has produced a 1.82 earned-run average. t
In the past two weeks, the Dodgers had lost their grip on first place in the National League West. They dropped two of three to Houston to start the month, split a two-game series with Oakland and then saw their implode with Kenley Jansen recovering from heart issues. The bullpen blew late-game leads in seven consecutive games, with the Dodgers losing five times.
After an 11-run barrage on Friday against Seattle, the relievers acted up again on Saturday. Dylan Floro balked in the winning run in the 10th inning of the team’s ninth loss in 14 games. They resided in third place in the division, and they would remain there regardless of Sunday’s outcome.
“Whether it be driving in a run, whether it be putting a team away, whether it be getting an out when we need to, or a play defensively — we’re not executing,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “And in turn, we’re not winning games that we should probably win. And that’s just the bottom line.”
Roberts reiterated his belief the Dodgers would collect a sixth-consecutive division title. He leaned on the number of games left in the season. The schedule features 37 more after Sunday — long enough for the Dodgers to offset their five-month malaise.
Sunday was a start. The Dodgers spotted Kershaw a five-run lead before he took the mound. The group overwhelmed Mariners starter Roenis Elias with patience and well-placed hits. The Dodgers assembled their offensive bounty without needing an extra-base hit.
The first three batters of the game loaded the bases on a single by Brian Dozier, a walk by Turner and a single by Manny Machado. After Matt Kemp grounded into a force-out at the plate, Bellinger pulled a 93-mph fastball into right field for a two-run single.
Kemp hustled from first to third on Bellinger’s hit. He received applause at the bag from third-base coach Chris Woodward. Kemp scored with ease when Hernandez roped an RBI single beyond the reach of former Dodger Dee Gordon at shortstop.
There were two runners aboard when Yasiel Puig came up. Elias aimed to finish the at-bat with a full-count, two-seam fastball. The pitch clocked at 88 mph and dove for the outside corner. Puig reached out and punched it into right for a two-RBI single.
Elias left after three innings. The Dodgers treated his replacement, Mariners reliever Chasen Bradford, in similar fashion. The team squeezed a run out of Bradford in the fourth when Hernandez walked with the bases loaded.
Kershaw had little interest in jeopardizing the lead. He gave up only a single in his first turn through the order, and struck out three in the first three innings.
Seattle mounted a threat in the fourth. Kershaw gave up a two-out double to Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager, who yanked a slider just inside the right-field line. Seattle first baseman Ryon Healy followed Seager by stroking an RBI single up the middle.
The Dodgers responded by manufacturing a seventh run in the fifth. Dozier took a two-out walk and stole second base against Bradford. Turner hit a pop-up into shallow right field which outfielder Mitch Haniger could not glove. Dozier loped home.
In the sixth, the team scored in more familiar fashion. Bradford heaved a slider over the plate. Hernandez clubbed a solo home run, his 18th of the season.