Yasiel Puig drives in four runs with two homers in Dodgers' 6-4 victory over Marlins

Yasiel Puig spread his arms wide as he rounded first base. His game-deciding blast was still soaring toward the fence in left-center field. It was a three-run shot, one with two outs in the ninth inning off Marlins closer A.J. Ramos, to give his team a 6-4 victory in the second-half opener.

The start of the second half looked much like the first half. It does not matter what occurs during most of the game. The Dodgers (62-29) will still win. On Friday, they overcame a stumble by Brandon McCarthy, who coughed up a two-run lead by giving up three runs in the fifth. Puig erased the sting in the ninth. It was his second homer of the game.

In the afternoon, the players reconnected after a four-day break. Six Dodgers represented the team at Marlins Park on Tuesday. The other 19 scattered across the country. Manager Dave Roberts soaked up the sun at his home outside of San Diego. He was happy to report that he had erased his “farmer’s tan.”

In the baseball calendar, the start of the second half ignites gossip about the July 31 deadline. A chyron on MLB Network announced the team’s reported interest in Orioles closer Zach Britton. Kenley Jansen pointed toward the television and beamed as general manager Farhan Zaidi walked through the clubhouse. Zaidi shook his head and kept moving.

“I checked the pulse of the clubhouse: The energy is good,” Roberts said. “Guys are excited to get going again.”

Both clubs displayed evidence of rust in the second inning. With runners at the corners and two outs, the Dodgers attempted to execute a double steal. The sequence generally works like this: The runner at third base departs after the runner at first base, attempting to capitalize on the extra couple seconds to steal home.

In this case, when Yasmani Grandal took off for second base, Joc Pederson stayed home at third base on the initial throw. He did not break for the plate until former Dodger Dee Gordon dropped the throw at second base. Grandal braked after the ball arrived in Gordon’s vicinity. Gordon compounded his initial mistake by sailing a return throw to catcher J.T. Realmuto. Pederson bumbled around Realmuto for the game’s first run.

In the next at-bat, Grandal got thrown out at the plate by left fielder Marcel Ozuna after a single by Chris Taylor. Miami evened the score in the fourth after a two-out double by third baseman Martin Prado and an RBI single by Realmuto.

Yasiel Puig and Corey Seager traded solo shots in the fifth inning. Puig tattooed a hanging curveball from Marlins starter Dan Straily. The ball crashed onto the concourse beyond the left-field seats. The estimated distance was 449 feet.

Three batters later, Seager walloped a belt-high slider. His homer smashed against the signage affixed to the second deck in right.

McCarthy could not protect the lead. As his command issues have resurfaced in recent weeks, his cutter appears the most susceptible to wildness. He lost control of a cutter to start the bottom of the fifth inning. The pitch smacked the thigh of Miami pinch-hitter Ichiro Suzuki.

The fire was lit. Two batters after the misplaced cutter, McCarthy yielded an RBI double to slugger Giancarlo Stanton. The connection between McCarthy and Grandal faltered soon after. Grandal could not track a 92-mph fastball, which ticked off his glove for a passed ball, his 10th this season, which leads the majors.

With Stanton at third base, McCarthy walked Ozuna. Roberts visited the mound to confer with his starter. He elected to stick with McCarthy against All-Star first baseman Justin Bour. Ross Stripling was warming in the bullpen, but Roberts trusted his starter to navigate through the trouble.

McCarthy could not do it. Bour reached across the plate and stroked a 95-mph sinker into the left-center field gap. As the ball rolled to the wall, both runners scored.

