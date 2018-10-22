Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw ready to make Fenway Park debut

David Freese will start at first base in Game 1, with Matt Kemp as the designated hitter, Roberts said. Sale is a left-handed pitcher . . . Justin Turner appreciates Dodgers history. He can still recall where he was when Kirk Gibson homered in the 1988 World Series, and he connected with Gibson after hitting a walkoff homer on the 29th anniversary last October. But Turner recognizes the importance of moving on from 1988. “L.A. is ready for some new stories,” Turner said. “There’s a whole generation of Dodgers fans out there who weren’t even around for that ’88 World Series, and they only get the clips and highlights from that. I think we’re ready to give them their own memories.”