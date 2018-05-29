Phillies defense helps Dodgers rally for win

Velasquez had surpassed 100 pitches in only one of his 10 starts before Monday. Gabe Kapler, the former Dodgers farm director who was hired by the Phillies as manager lasts winter, would not have to worry about interjecting himself into the situation. Puig took the second pitch of the sixth inning, another 95-mph fastball, and smacked it into left field. Hoskins, the burly outfielder, misplayed the ball and allowed Puig to take second base.