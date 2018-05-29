Phillies defense helps Dodgers rally for win

The exit velocity on the groundball clocked at 72 mph, the speed of a modest curveball, the sort of roller destined for an infielder's glove. Yasmani Grandal chugged toward first base after the ball left his bat. Already in the eighth inning against Philadelphia, the Dodgers had benefited from a dropped pop-up and a bobbled come-backer. Now they watched as Grandal's grounder slipped past the leather of Phillies shortstop Scott Kingery and into the outfield as the decisive RBI single in a 5-4 victory.
Down four runs after two innings, the Dodgers completed a comeback with a three-run blitz in the eighth inning to capture the first night of this four-game series with the Phillies. Yasiel Puig scored two runs. Matt Kemp catalyzed the offense with a pinch-hit RBI double in the eighth. The bullpen strung together five scoreless innings as the team won for the ninth time in their past 11 games.
Brock Stewart stumbled through the first two innings and surrendered four runs. Three came on a home run by Philadelphia second baseman Cesar Hernandez. Stewart exited after four innings. He left the game before the opposing starter, Vince Velasquez, had allowed a hit.
Stewart was making his second start of the season. The Dodgers may not require him to remain in the rotation for much longer. Clayton Kershaw is expected to leave the disabled list on Thursday to make his first start since May 1. Kershaw has been sidelined with biceps tendinitis.
The need for Kershaw's return became apparent early on Monday. Philadelphia produced a run in the first inning without driving the baseball out of the infield, let alone recording a hit. Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins reached on catcher's interference from Grandal. Stewart walked outfielder Odubel Herrera and first baseman Carlos Santana. With the bases loaded, Stewart misfired on a changeup, which skipped past Grandal for a run-scoring wild pitch.
Stewart managed to escape the inning without further damage. He was less fortunate in the second. Kingery deposited a leadoff single into left field. Philadelphia catcher Jorge Alfaro followed with another single. Velasquez bunted the runners into scoring position.
The extra 90 feet did not matter. Hernandez pounced on the first pitch from Stewart, who pumped a 90-mph fastball over the heart of the plate. The drive from Hernandez cleared the right-field fence.
Velasquez went to high school in Pomona. When he started here two years ago, the Dodgers tagged him for nine runs. He had far less trouble on Monday. He dominated with his fastball through three spotless innings to start the day, striking out four.
In the fifth, Cody Bellinger became the second Dodger to reach base against Velasquez when he took a one-out walk. Velasquez declined to flinch. He buzzed a 95-mph fastball past Chris Taylor for his sixth strikeout. When Chase Utley flied out to center field, Velasquez was through five innings. His pitch count sat at 81.
Velasquez had surpassed 100 pitches in only one of his 10 starts before Monday. Gabe Kapler, the former Dodgers farm director who was hired by the Phillies as manager lasts winter, would not have to worry about interjecting himself into the situation. Puig took the second pitch of the sixth inning, another 95-mph fastball, and smacked it into left field. Hoskins, the burly outfielder, misplayed the ball and allowed Puig to take second base.
From here, the Dodgers staged an offensive and booted Velasquez from the game. Joc Pederson stung a 95-mph fastball down the left-field line for an RBI double. Justin Turner stroked an RBI single through the left side of the infield. Kapler removed Velasquez, and the rally fizzled. Grandal grounded out against reliever Seranthony Dominguez for the third out.
The Dodgers bullpen had held the line after Stewart's early trouble, which presented an opportunity for the offense. Puig sparked another flurry with a leadoff single in the eight against Phillies reliever Luis Garcia. Off the bench came Kemp. He laced an RBI double into the left-center gap to bring home Puig and cut Philadelphia's lead to one.
Into the game came left-handed reliever Adam Morgan. The Phillies defense promptly fell apart. Enrique Hernandez lifted a pop-up high above the infield. Cesar Hernandez lost the baseball in the lights and let it fall. The next batter, Max Muncy, tapped a grounder back to the mound. Morgan bobbled it and Kemp scored from third. Two batters later, Grandal gave them the Dodgers a lead for the first time all night.
