Dodgers' Buehler loses his focus against the Braves but not his confidence

And in the beginning, the focus seemed so fine. Buehler took the mound having given up two runs in his last 26 2/3 innings spanning four stars, with an 0.67 earned-run average since Sept. 14. He also authored a brilliant outing in Game 163, giving up one hit to the Colorado Rockies in 62/3 innings for the win that put the Dodgers in this NLDS.