Dodgers get fourth win in a row with 8-4 blitz over Rangers

Manny Machado drove in four runs as the Dodgers blitzed the Rangers 8-4 for their fourth victory in a row. Asked to protect a six-run lead in the ninth, Kenley Jansen gave up two runs by allowing four of the first five batters he faced to reach base before escaping the self-created jam.
Manager Dave Roberts used Jansen in a non-save situation after Jansen struggled through a series of outings last week. He gave up home runs in three consecutive appearances as he returned from the disabled list for issues related to his irregular heartbeat.
Walker Buehler logged four innings in his shortest start of the season. He departed after 84 pitches, run down by a lengthy third inning. He permitted two runs on four hits while striking out four.
The Dodgers climbed back into contention by sweeping San Diego over the weekend at Dodger Stadium. The Padres dwell in the division’s basement. So do the Rangers, only in the American League West. On Tuesday, Texas started a rookie right-handed pitcher with a 6.40 earned-run average in six starts.
Ariel Jurado, a 22-year-old from Panama, still defused a potential rally in the second inning. After a bloop single by Max Muncy, Brian Dozier rolled a grounder up the middle. A potential double play was foiled when second baseman Roughned Odor dropped a throw from shortstop Elvis Andrus. Odor had better luck in the next at-bat, scooping up a soft grounder from Yasmani Grandal for a 4-6-3 double play. Cody Bellinger grounded out to strand Muncy at third base.
The group fared better in the third. The offense stressed Jurado with a steady drumbeat of walks and singles. Enrique Hernandez started the inning with a walk. Joc Pederson ripped a single to right. Justin Turner loaded the bases by doing the same.
There was one out when Machado came up. Jurado missed outside with a slider and a curveball. A 2-0 fastball might have been called a ball too. Machado still elected to swing. He sent a roller up the middle, with enough steam to evade the infielders and bring home two runs. Dozier added a single to expand the lead to three.
Texas answered in the bottom of the inning. The Rangers subjected Buehler to a 37-pitch inning, as Buehler failed repeatedly to put away hitters with two strikes. A single by first baseman Ronald Guzman was fouled by a two-out walk from Odor and an RBI single by Andrus. Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara cut the Dodgers’ lead to one with another single.
The Dodgers picked up Buehler in the fourth. Hernandez and Chris Taylor opened the inning with singles against Texas reliever Eddie Butler. Joc Pederson smashed a single to left field. Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo bungled his scoop of the baseball, which allowed Hernandez to score. Taylor came home on a sacrifice fly by Machado.
Through four innings, the Dodgers had collected eight hits. Their first extra-base knock came in the first at-bat of the fifth. Butler flung a 2-1 cutter down the middle. Dozier bashed the baseball over the left-field fence for his fourth homer as a Dodger.
A seventh run scored in the sixth. Turner got credit for a leadoff double on another bloop, this one misplayed by Mazara. Machado clapped a 95-mph fastball into center for his fourth RBI of the game.
Bellinger delivered his first hit of the night with a triple to lead off the seventh. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Hernandez.