Dodgers pitchers Scott Kazmir, Hyun-Jin Ryu making progress in rotation competition

After watching sessions of live batting practice from Dodgers pitchers Scott Kazmir and Hyun-Jin Ryu, pitching coach Rick Honeycutt pronounced himself pleased with the progress of both men, each of whom is competing for a spot in the starting rotation.

Neither Kazmir nor Ryu is guaranteed a spot on the opening day roster, though Kazmir appears a logical choice for one of the two openings on the starting staff. Both are trying to clear physical hurdles this spring: Kazmir is trying to synchronize his delivery after being upended by back and neck issues last season, while Ryu is looking to prove his surgically repaired left shoulder can last the season.

Ryu has appeared in only one major league game since tearing his labrum in 2015. Honeycutt indicated it was too early in the spring to ponder Ryu’s fastball velocity, though the pitch sat in the mid-80s during 2016. Honeycutt was pleased with Ryu’s ability to bounce back after outings.

“For me, the arm is responding extremely well,” Honeycutt said. “He’s been through everything that we’ve set up. It’s been progressing right on schedule.”

The team plans to use Ryu in a game next week, unless he experiences a setback. Kazmir will also pitch next week. He has engaged in a series of lengthy bullpen sessions this week alongside guest instructors Orel Hershiser and Eric Gagne. Kazmir has been ironing out some issues with mechanics. As with Ryu, Friday marked his second round of live batting practice this spring.

“I thought today was tremendously better than [Kazmir’s] first outing,” Honeycutt said, adding, “Overall, I think his body is in a much better place than it was at the end of last season.”

Short hops

Julio Urias will pitch in a Cactus League game next week, Manager Dave Roberts said . . . Outfielder Trayce Thompson will continue to be brought along at a measured pace this season as he returns from a back fracture in 2016. Roberts indicated Thompson would likely appear in simulated games before facing live competition . . . Cody Bellinger, the organization’s top prospect, will play all three outfield positions this spring in addition to his regular role at first base.

