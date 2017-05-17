Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger break out for Dodgers after day off

The receipt for Tuesday night, when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts chose to sit Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger, came Wednesday afternoon. Seager and Bellinger each delivered multi-hit performances to aid the offense in the Dodgers’ 6-1 victory over San Francisco.

Seager roped a pair of singles, walked and scored twice. It was only his second game this month with more than one hit.

Bellinger smashed a pair of doubles, including a twisting drive that outfielder Michael Morse could not track down. Bellinger had gone two for 12 in his previous four games.

“For me, as any manager, you want to play your best players every single game, and I get it,” Roberts said. “But there is something [to be said for] getting away from a major league game, and just sitting back and watching. And physically, as well. I think Corey showed a little bit more energy today, and Cody did, too.”

Kenta Maeda gets at least two weeks off

Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda will remain on the disabled list for another week, Roberts indicated.

The Dodgers set their rotation for a four-game series this weekend against Miami: Hyun-Jin Ryu on Thursday, Alex Wood on Friday, Julio Urias on Saturday and Brandon McCarthy on Sunday. After a day off Monday, Clayton Kershaw will start Tuesday against St. Louis. Maeda should follow him the day after.

“Some time in that St. Louis series, we’ll get Kenta back in the rotation,” Roberts said.

Maeda was shut down because of tightness in his hamstring, a minor condition that did not prevent him from throwing 8 1/3 innings last week against Pittsburgh. After a shoddy start to the season, Maeda has posted a 2.21 earned-run average in his last three outings.

