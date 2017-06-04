Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy hopeful blister won't keep him from making next start

After testing the blister on his right hand in a bullpen session on Sunday morning, Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy indicated he should be able to make his next start Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against the Washington Nationals.

McCarthy completed his throwing session without incident, he said. He had left his start last week after only four innings as he dealt with the blister.

The Dodgers have been drawing up contingency plans, though. Manager Dave Roberts mentioned Julio Urias as a potential replacement if the team chooses to be cautious with McCarthy. Urias was pushed back from an outing with triple-A Oklahoma City this weekend because he came down with an illness, Roberts said.

“Logic says that Julio might be a candidate,” Roberts said. “On our roster right now, we don’t have a person who can fill that void. Maybe we’ll look more through the system. Julio is under the weather right now.”

McCarthy (5-2, 3.38 earned-run average) already spent time on the disabled list this season after dislocating his non-throwing shoulder in a weight-room accident. He is also dealing with tendinitis in his knee. He has made a quality start in five of his nine outings this season.

Turner likely to start rehab assignment soon

Justin Turner (hamstring strain) continues to test his body with conditioning drills, but Roberts said he won’t go on a rehabilitation assignment until later this week, after the team plays the Nationals. Turner is unlikely to be activated before the Dodgers travel to Cleveland on June 13.

Turner is only expected to play one or two games before being recalled. Joc Pederson (concussion) will likely require more time playing in the minors when his own rehab assignment begins. Pederson has hit .200 with only two homers this season.

“Joc’s got to go out there and play and get healthy,” Roberts said. “And play well. When he got hurt, he wasn’t right. Now you add in two weeks of not playing.“

With Pederson on the shelf, Chris Taylor has replaced him in center field. When Turner and Pederson return, Roberts expects Taylor to shuffle between center field and third base, while occasionally filling in for Logan Forsythe at second base.

Caption IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. Caption IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. Caption Gyasi Zardes kept a promise to his father by graduating from Cal State Dominguez Hills this month. He is serving as an example and inspiration to kids in the old neighborhood: If he can do it, so can they. Gyasi Zardes kept a promise to his father by graduating from Cal State Dominguez Hills this month. He is serving as an example and inspiration to kids in the old neighborhood: If he can do it, so can they. Caption Rams receiver is honored for his career accomplishments Rams receiver is honored for his career accomplishments Caption Country music fan leads Birmingham, 7-1 Country music fan leads Birmingham, 7-1 Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes