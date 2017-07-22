Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy to test blister before Tuesday's start

Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy will throw a bullpen session on Sunday to test the blister on his right hand and determine if he can make his start Tuesday against San Francisco. The Dodgers have told Kenta Maeda to be ready to pitch in McCarthy’s place if the blister worsens, manager Dave Roberts said.

“Kenta has done some really good things,” Roberts said before the Dodgers faced the Braves on Saturday. “So to have him in there, to be prepared, he’s making the necessary preparations to make that start if we need him.”

The Dodgers plan to activate Hyun-Jin Ryu from the disabled list to start on Monday. Ryu has not pitched since getting hit in the left foot on June 28. Both Ryu and Maeda have floated from the rotation to the bullpen and back at points this season.

A recent downswing by McCarthy has unsettled the rotation. In his last four starts, he has given up 17 runs (15 earned) in 17 2/3 innings. Atlanta roughed him up Friday, scoring six times in four innings. Earlier during this stretch, McCarthy struggled to control his cut fastball.

After McCarthy’s outing on Friday, Roberts suggested he could possibly land on the disabled list. The team could give McCarthy a 10-day rest to open up a roster spot for Ryu’s return.

TURNER GETS DAY OFF

Justin Turner received the day off after reporting to Dodger Stadium “a little bit under the weather,” Roberts said. Turner was dealing with an illness involving his upper-respiratory system. Roberts expects Turner to return to the lineup Sunday.

Turner had hit .304 with a .936 on-base plus slugging percentage in his first seven games after the All-Star break. As exemplary as that production might be, Turner still saw his batting average dip to .371 from .377 during that process — which gives a hint at how torrid his first-half hitting was.

