Despite vacancy on Saturday, Dodgers sending Clayton Kershaw to minors for rehab outing

After throwing a bullpen session Wednesday afternoon, Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw made another pitch to manager Dave Roberts and pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to start Saturday against Milwaukee.

After a lengthy discussion, Roberts said the team has opted to stick with the original plan of sending Kershaw to make a rehabilitation assignment with triple-A Oklahoma City.

“He’s earned that respect, to have that conversation,” Roberts said. “Me, Rick and Clayton talked through things, trying to consider everything, and ultimately what’s best for him and the Dodgers. We went through a lot of different scenarios and reasons why and reasons why he shouldn’t, and I think caution won out.”

Kershaw has not appeared in a game since straining his back July 23. The Dodgers want him to make a gradual progression into major league competition, and feel he will be at less risk of aggravating his injury by pitching in a less intense, minor league setting.

So Kershaw will head to the minors as the Dodgers search for a starter for Saturday. The team needs a replacement for Alex Wood, who landed on the disabled list Tuesday because of inflammation in a chest joint. Roberts has mentioned Ross Stripling as a candidate, but Stripling could be used as a reliever before then.

Yu Darvish will pitch Sunday

Kershaw was not the only one to throw a bullpen Wednesday. He followed Yu Darvish, who was tuning up his delivery before starting Sunday. Darvish received 10 days off to deal with tightness in his back.

Roberts said a series of mechanical tweaks suggested by Honeycutt would allow Darvish to pitch more effectively when he returns.

“The execution was really good,” Roberts said. “With the back or whatever, it was kind of not allowing him to be as effective with his pitch mix. I think that’s been cleaned up. I know that Yu is excited to make that next start.”

Short hop

Brock Stewart was optioned to Oklahoma City after giving up five runs in two innings during a spot start Tuesday. The Dodgers recalled catcher Kyle Farmer, who was four for 10 as a pinch-hitter for the team earlier in the season.

CAPTION The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. CAPTION The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. CAPTION Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense. Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense. CAPTION Hear from offensive lineman Chris Hairston, rookie defensive back Desmond King and linebacker Korey Toomer after the Chargers fall to the Saints (13-7) in the second preseason game. Hear from offensive lineman Chris Hairston, rookie defensive back Desmond King and linebacker Korey Toomer after the Chargers fall to the Saints (13-7) in the second preseason game. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 24-21 victory over the Raiders in a preseason game, including a discussion about quarterback Jared Goff and an improved offense. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 24-21 victory over the Raiders in a preseason game, including a discussion about quarterback Jared Goff and an improved offense. CAPTION Heavily favored Arrogate finishes second by half a length to Collected in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar. Heavily favored Arrogate finishes second by half a length to Collected in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Follow Andy McCullough on Twitter @McCulloughTimes