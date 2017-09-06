Dodgers call up Walker Buehler for tryout before the postseason

With the Dodgers trying to decide who will constitute the bridge to closer Kenley Jansen in the playoffs, one baby-faced candidate joined the team on Wednesday. The team promoted 23-year-old Walker Buehler, a first-round pick in 2015, and plan to audition him for a playoff roster spot.

Manager Dave Roberts indicated he would ease Buehler into major league action, hoping to allow the right-hander to debut in a low-leverage situation.

Buehler’s prominence could increase if he performs. Buehler started the season with Class-A Rancho Cucamonga and rose quickly.

“It’s funny, in talking to him, he’s very mindful of not trying to be too arrogant, but there’s a confidence, a swagger about him,” Roberts said before Wednesday’s series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks. “The stuff really plays, and he’s had a lot of success. He’s here because he’s earned it.”

Buehler underwent elbow ligament replacement surgery after the Dodgers drafted him and did not make his professional debut until last summer. The Dodgers shifted him into a relief role this August. In nine outings out of the bullpen for triple-A Oklahoma City, Buehler posted a 4.73 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings.

Buehler admitted he needed time to adjust mentally, having spent most of his life as a starting pitcher. He learned he could not always ease into relief appearances. He credited Oklahoma City pitching coach Matt Herges and veteran catcher Bobby Wilson for helping him adjust. He also picked the brain of utility man Rob Segedin to learn from the hitter’s perspective.

Buehler indicated he had not given much thought to how he might fit into the team’s October picture.

“I’m not worried about the playoff roster, man, to be honest with you,” Buehler said. “I’m so ecstatic to be here, and be a part of this team that’s the best team in baseball.”

Morrow gets a break

Brandon Morrow, one of the team’s more trustworthy relievers, said he experienced a back spasm Sunday. That left him unavailable Tuesday, when Pedro Baez gave up a pair of runs in an extra-innings loss to Arizona.

Morrow indicated he felt healthy enough to pitch Wednesday, but Roberts said the team would prefer not to use him.

Short hops

Corey Seager threw to bases Wednesday for the first time since getting shut down with elbow inflammation last week. He expected to rejoin the starting lineup Friday. . . . To make room for Buehler on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated pitcher Fabio Castillo for assignment. Castillo posted a 13.50 ERA in two relief appearances for the team last weekend in San Diego.

CAPTION The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. CAPTION The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Follow Andy McCullough on Twitter @McCulloughTimes