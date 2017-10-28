Kenley Jansen named N.L.'s top reliever, then preserves Game 4 win

Kenley Jansen has converted 88 of 95 save opportunities over the last two regular seasons, a rate that won him his second consecutive National League reliever-of-the-year award Saturday.

“This award is to me, [but] my bullpen guys deserve it too,” he said. “We have one of the best bullpens in the National League. Just forget about those bad days that you have. Have a short memory and continue to push.”

Jansen had 41 saves in 42 tries during the regular season, striking out 109 and posting a 1.32 earned-run average in 681/3 innings. He had one of those bad days in Game 2 of the World Series, when the Astros scored twice with Jansen on the mound, resulting in his second blown save of the year.

To that point, he had been nearly perfect in the postseason, giving up two hits and an unearned run in nine innings. He proved he has a short memory Saturday, returning to form — mostly — by limiting the Astros to a two-out home run in the ninth inning to preserve a 6-2 Dodgers victory that evened the best-of-seven series at two wins apiece.

“You can’t let one bad day affect your season,” said Jansen, who was joined on the stage in the pregame awards ceremony by Kaden, his 2-year-old son. “You’ve just got to give credit to the hitters. They’re going to get lucky once in a while. That’s how you have to feel.”

Boston’s Craig Kimbrel was chosen as the American League’s top reliever after a season in which he converted 35 of 39 save opportunities, striking out 126 batters in 69 innings.

As for short memories …

Clayton Kershaw’s first visit to Minute Maid Park with the Dodgers didn’t end well.

It came in July 2008 and Kershaw, then 20, was winless eight starts into his big-league career when manager Joe Torre pulled him aside to tell him his was being sent to double-Jacksonville.

Kershaw, who got that news just minutes after filling out a ticket request for friends, rushed up the tunnel to the empty clubhouse, tears in his eyes, to angrily clean out his locker.

“It’s disappointing,” he said then. “I didn’t expect it.”

Kershaw now remembers it differently.

“I don’t remember being that emotional or upset,” he said Saturday.

What’s indisputable is that it was the last time Kershaw was demoted. Three weeks later, he was back in a Dodgers uniform to stay, throwing six shutout innings to beat Washington for his first major league win.

He has won 143 regular-season games, three Cy Young Awards and an MVP trophy since then, with his only minor league appearances coming on rehab assignments.

Kershaw, unbeaten this postseason with three wins and a 2.96 ERA, will take the mound Sunday in Houston with a chance to send the Dodgers back to Southern California leading the World Series.

“You can’t compare regular season to postseason,” said Kershaw, who gave up one run in seven innings to beat Houston in Game 1. “Each game is in and of itself. We know it’s getting pretty close to must win.”

The Dodgers meet the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series in Houston.

Providing relief

An abbreviated, five-out performance by Yu Darvish on Friday forced manager Dave Roberts to use Kenta Maeda for 22/3 innings in Game 3. Maeda threw 42 pitches, the most he had thrown in a game since Sept. 21. Maeda also threw 25 pitches in Game 2.

The right-hander was unavailable for Game 4, but Roberts expected him to bounce back Sunday for a stint that could last multiple innings, if the Dodgers require it.

“He’s got adrenaline,” Roberts said. “And we can use him for three outs, four outs, potentially.”

In seven October appearances, Maeda has given up only two hits in nine innings.

Clutch performance

The Dodgers were only one for 14 (.071) with runners in scoring position in the first three games of the World Series, something Roberts blamed on his hitters swinging at pitches out of the strike zone. They showed more discipline Saturday, going three for seven, with Cody Bellinger and Logan Forsythe delivering run-scoring hits and Joc Pederson blasting a three-run homer.

CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke previews Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke previews Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood talks preparing and pitching in Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood talks preparing and pitching in Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes