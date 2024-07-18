Dodgers and Cubs will open 2025 season in Japan

Fans make their way to the stadium prior to the 2024 Seoul Series game between the Dodgers and Padres on March 20.

The Dodgers and Cubs will open the 2025 season in Japan, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

The two-game series will be played at the Tokyo Dome on March 18-19, making the Dodgers the first team to open back-to-back seasons with overseas games.

The Dodgers split a two-game set with the Padres to open this season in South Korea. The games were played March 20-21, with a week in between those games and the home opener against the Cardinals on March 28. (The team did play its traditional Freeway Series games against the Angels in between.)

