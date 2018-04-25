Dodgers send prospect Walker Buehler to minors but it might not be for long

Buehler, 23, is considered the best prospect in the Dodgers system. He struggled with his command at times Monday against the Marlins, but recorded five strikeouts and generated plenty of ground balls. The organization hopes he can crack the rotation later in the summer, with team officials keeping a close eye on his usage. Buehler is not expected to exceed more than 150 innings this season, after undergoing elbow ligament reconstruction in 2015.