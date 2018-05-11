Dodgers to face former phenom Matt Harvey on Friday

In 2013, Sports Illustrated dubbed him "The Dark Knight of Gotham" and Harvey grew to live his gimmick. He became a character in the city's robust tabloid culture. He dated models and praised Derek Jeter for his romantic exploits. He sparred with Mets officials over the protocols for his rehab from surgery. He showed up late to a workout before the Mets faced the Dodgers in the 2015 playoffs. The Mets suspended him last season after Harvey went missing before a game.