Dodgers designate James Paxton for assignment. Is there another move forthcoming?

James Paxton went 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA and an NL-leading 48 walks in 18 starts for the Dodgers this season.

With a personnel crunch looming on their 40-man roster and in their starting rotation, the Dodgers shook up their pitching staff Monday afternoon.

The team decided to designate veteran starter James Paxton for assignment, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation who weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

A 35-year-old left-hander who signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers in the offseason, Paxton had given the team’s short-handed rotation important innings over the first half of the season, going 8-2 in 18 starts.

But with a diminished fastball and inconsistent command, his production often fluctuated, reflected in a 4.43 ERA and NL-leading 48 walks.

Paxton’s last start, a five-plus inning, three-run effort against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, was one of his better performances, highlighted by an uptick in velocity and seven strikeouts.

Following the game, he seemed encouraged by the performance, hopeful his up-and-down season had finally turned a corner.

“I was just kind of attacking the zone with everything I had,” Paxton said, after getting up to 96 mph with his fastball. “The velo kind of came out of nowhere, so that was nice.”

By Monday, however, Paxton’s Dodgers tenure had all but certainly come to an end.

The team was in need of 40-man roster spots, with rookie River Ryan and veteran Clayton Kershaw expected to be activated this coming week.

Club officials knew the returns of Walker Buehler and Bobby Miller wouldn’t be far behind, with both getting midseason resets (Buehler on the injured list; Miller by being optioned to triple A) after bumpy starts to the year.

Also, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is still expected to return later this season — rounding out a wave of forthcoming reinforcements that likely would have pushed Paxton out of the rotation.

Rather than wait until then, and potentially lose Paxton for nothing, the Dodgers sensed an opportunity now, according to a person with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly. The team will have seven days to find a trade for Paxton before he goes on waivers. And given the number of rival clubs in need of pitching help before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Dodgers are expecting to find suitors willing to give something up for the 11-year veteran (who reached the last performance bonus in his contract Sunday by making his 18th start, maxing out the deal at its full potential value of $13 million).

The risk, of course, is that the Dodgers are sacrificing the potential depth Paxton could provide later this season in the event their staff is ravaged by more injuries.

To this point, they’ve needed Paxton to help carry a rotation that at times has featured three or four rookies.

In the end, however, the club was confident enough in its numerous arms on the mend to try and recoup something for Paxton before next Tuesday’s trade deadline.

His season might still be turning a corner. He might still make important starts for a playoff-contending teams. After Monday‘s decision, however, Paxton will have to wait and see where, as the Dodgers start the clock to try to flip him somewhere else.