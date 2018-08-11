Dodgers' offense can't overcome pitching problems in 5-4 loss to Rockies

Zac Rosscup, a seldom-used left-handed reliever, served up a two-run homer to Colorado infielder Ryan McMahon to allow the Rockies to grab the lead in the seventh inning. The Dodgers do not view Rosscup as an ideal candidate for high-leverage outings. But after failing to add notable help for the bullpen at the trade deadline, and after losing Kenley Jansen to a recurrence of his irregular heartbeat, manager Dave Roberts is forced use the players on his roster.