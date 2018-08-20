Dodgers slugger Manny Machado gets X-ray on wrist after getting hit by pitch

The Dodgers will start Alex Wood, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Walker Buehler in three-game series against St. Louis at Dodger Stadium beginning Monday. The Cardinals have won eight of their last 10 . . . Dennis Santana (strained rotator cuff) has been throwing at the team’s complex at Camelback Ranch. Santana injured his shoulder while warming up before what would have been his first start in the majors June 7 in Pittsburgh . . . Dodgers reliever Zac Rosscup ended Sunday’s game with an immaculate inning, three strikeouts in nine pitches.