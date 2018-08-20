Dodgers slugger Manny Machado gets X-ray on wrist after getting hit by pitch

The Dodgers survived a scare in the final inning of a 12-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners when Manny Machado got clipped on the left wrist by an 86-mph pitch from Seattle infielder Andrew Romine. Machado did not play the field in the bottom of the inning but sounded optimistic after undergoing a post-game X-ray.
Machado said he was unsure of the results of the exam, but did not betray any worry.
“I’m good, guys,” Machado said to a group of reporters at his locker after the blowout.
The Dodgers were facing Romine for the second time in this series. Manager Dave Roberts has expressed his displeasure in the past with the new trend of position players pitching, but said he understands why Seattle wanted to preserve its bullpen before facing Houston later this week.
Machado scored two runs in the victory. He had no problem facing a position player on the mound.
“It means there’s good offense that day,” Machado said. “I’ll take that any day. I’ll take that any day of the week.”
Urias to pitch Tuesday
Julio Urias is slated to make a three-inning appearance with one of the team’s minor-league affiliates Tuesday, Roberts said. The team has not determined where Urias will pitch. Roberts indicated this was a question of logistics, not what level of competition best suited Urias.
Urias has appeared in four minor-league outings as he makes his return from shoulder surgery. In his last two outings for class-A Rancho Cucamonga, he gave up a home run in each game. The Dodgers intend to expand Urias’ pitch count to 45 in his upcoming start.
The team is still hopeful Urias can contribute as a reliever in the final month of the season. But they do not want to rush Urias, who turned 22 last week, given his lengthy time off after surgery last May.
“We’ll bring him when he’s ready,” Roberts said. “The head — I don’t question the head. He’s just got to log appearances. I still think that we have time for that. And then we’ll see how he performs.”
Urias is still operating on the schedule of a starting pitcher, with five or six days off in between games.
Short hops
The Dodgers will start Alex Wood, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Walker Buehler in three-game series against St. Louis at Dodger Stadium beginning Monday. The Cardinals have won eight of their last 10 . . . Dennis Santana (strained rotator cuff) has been throwing at the team’s complex at Camelback Ranch. Santana injured his shoulder while warming up before what would have been his first start in the majors June 7 in Pittsburgh . . . Dodgers reliever Zac Rosscup ended Sunday’s game with an immaculate inning, three strikeouts in nine pitches.