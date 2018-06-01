Dodgers put Clayton Kershaw on 10-day disabled list because of a strained muscle in his back

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was diagnosed with a strained muscle in his lower back and placed on the 10-day disabled list.
Sidelined for most of May because of biceps tendinitis, Kershaw left his outing on Thursday after five innings as his fastball velocity sagged into the upper 80s.
This is now his third significant back injury in the last three seasons. Kershaw missed five weeks with a similar strain in 2017. He suffered a herniated disk in 2016 that was the first sign of significant issues with his back.
Kershaw, 30, can opt out of the final two seasons of his seven-year, $215-million contract this winter.
The team recalled pitcher Brock Stewart to take Kershaw’s place on the roster.