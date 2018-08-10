Dodgers score seven runs in final three innings in 8-5 victory over Rockies

A late-game fusillade from the Dodgers offense papered over a questionable bullpen decision as the team overpowered the Rockies in an 8-5 victory at Coors Field. Chris Taylor cracked a solo home run in the ninth inning off Colorado closer Wade Davis to take the lead and Brian Dozier added a two-run blast to pad the advantage. The homer by Dozier was the fifth by the Dodgers in the game’s final three innings.
After six tidy innings, the game drifted toward mania in the seventh. The duo of Joc Pederson and Max Muncy came off the bench to swat a pair of solo home runs against Rockies reliever Scott Oberg. With closer Kenley Jansen nursing an illness, manager Dave Roberts operated with a limited bullpen. He trusted Pedro Baez with a two-run lead.
The outcome should surprise few who have followed Baez’s torturous career as Dodger. He imploded in a four-run flurry, capped by a three-run homer from Colorado catcher Chris Iannetta. Roberts stuck with Baez as the Rockies stoked the rally, only intervening after Iannetta went deep.
The offense took their manager off the hook in the eighth. Cody Bellinger vaporized a tame fastball from Rockies reliever Seung-hwan Oh for a two-run blast to tie the game. With Baez removed from the game, Caleb Ferguson collected five crucial outs, enough to put his offense in a position to blitz the Rockies bullpen.
The Dodgers staked Stripling a lead in the second inning. Enrique Hernandez turned on a cutter from Rockies starter Tyler Anderson and raked a double. Hernandez stole third base. He scored on a sacrifice fly from Taylor.
Stripling had not pitched since July 29. He spent 10 days on the disabled list with a dubious toe injury, which allowed him to reset after an ineffective July. Stripling posted a 4.73 earned-run average in five starts that month. In his last two outings, he gave up nine runs in 8 2/3 innings.
Rather than send Stripling to the bullpen, the Dodgers found an injury to put him on the disabled list. The team is rotating six pitchers through the five-man rotation, with Alex Wood currently nursing a minor case of adductor tendinitis. Wood will rejoin the rotation next week, manager Dave Roberts said on Thursday.
Stripling faced the minimum through three innings. Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado led off the single with a single, but he got thrown out by Yasmani Grandal while trying to steal second base. An inning later, first baseman Ian Desmond took a leadoff walk. Stripling erased him by inducing catcher Chris Iannetta to hit into a 6-4-3 double play.
The Rockies evened the score in the fourth. Stripling yielded a two-out walk to Colorado outfielder Carlos Gonzalez. With a runner aboard, Stripling could not put away third baseman Nolan Arenado. Stripling left a 2-2 cutter over the middle. Arenado yanked it into the left-field corner for an RBI double.
Anderson permitted no further damage after the Dodgers’ second inning run. He allowed four hits in six innings. Stripling matched him through six. He ended the inning by striking out Gonzalez with a changeup at the shins.
Pederson entered the game in the seventh. His arrival coincided with the departure of Anderson, a left-handed pitcher, and the entrance of Oberg, who throws with his right. The platoon advantage skewed toward the Dodgers. Pederson made it count.
Pederson was ready to hit. He fouled off a first-pitch slider. Oberg tried an 0-1 changeup. The pitch floated over the plate. Pederson hammered it to the opposite field, where it cleared the fence and evaded the outstretched glove of Rockies outfielder David Dahl.
The pinch-hitting fever was not limited to Pederson. Muncy batted for Stripling with two outs in the inning. He was trying to build off incremental progress achieved earlier in the week.
The past few weeks had not been kind to Muncy. After the All-Star break, when he competed in the Home Run Derby, he had hit .183 with 27 strikeouts in 18 games. He shook off some of his slump on Wednesday, when he singled and hit a few balls hard on the ground. On Thursday, he took to the air once more.
Oberg attacked Muncy with fastballs. The third clocked at 97 mph. It hummed in the lower portion of the zone. Muncy stayed with the pitch and sent a rocket into left field. Dahl could not retrieve this one either. Muncy beamed when he reached his dugout.