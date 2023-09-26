Bobby Miller strong on mound as Dodgers split doubleheader against Rockies

Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller gave up two runs over seven innings while striking out nine against the Colorado Rockies in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday in Denver.

There had been more than a few grumbles from the Dodgers about this day on the schedule, a scheduled double-header Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies during what could have been a critical closing week of the campaign.

“It’s not ideal,” manager Dave Roberts acknowledged of the schedule quirk, which was implemented to give the teams an off day Monday. “It’s certainly helpful that we’re coming off an off day and we’ve got guys fresh. But this is a place where games can get out of hand. You can run out of arms.”

By the end of Tuesday, however, all those concerns had dissipated.

No, these games didn’t ultimately mean much to the Dodgers’ season, thanks to their clinch of the National League West earlier this month and virtually cemented place as the NL’s No. 2 playoff seed.

And, in a surprise twist that could bode well for their postseason fortunes, no, the Dodgers didn’t run out of pitching either.

Instead, the club pieced together 18 strong innings on the mound at Coors Field, following up a 4-1 loss in the afternoon matinee at Coors Field with an 11-2 defeat of the Rockies in the nightcap.

Indeed, for a Dodgers club poised to utilize a patchwork pitching plan in the playoffs, Tuesday offered a stress test of sorts.

In the first game, the lone blip came at the start, when opener Caleb Ferguson surrendered three quick runs while collecting only two outs.

That continued an increasingly troublesome trend for Ferguson, a neutral-splits lefty the club has indicated could open playoff games next month. While he has a 2.41 ERA and 1.29 WHIP as a reliever this year, his numbers as a starter (albeit in a small 6 ⅔ inning sample size) are significantly worse, with a 6.75 ERA and 2.10 WHIP.

From there, however, it was smooth sailing.

Ryan Pepiot followed Ferguson as the bulk pitcher in Game 1, also a preview of how he could be used in the playoffs.

Over the six innings that followed, the rookie right-hander was dominant. He struck out a career-high nine batters. He allowed only one run, which came on a solo blast from Nolan Jones at the very end of his outing. And he lowered his ERA over 39 innings this season (he missed the first half with an oblique injury) to a miniscule 1.85, building his case to handle extended innings as a starter or bulk pitcher in October.

Fellow rookie Bobby Miller was equally impressive later in the night.

Dodgers’ Chris Taylor, left, congratulates Freddie Freeman, who hit a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies pitcher Gavin Hollowell during the sixth inning on Tuesday in Denver. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Already entrenched as the Dodgers’ likely Game 1 or 2 starter, Miller only added to his productive debut campaign, giving up two runs over seven innings while also striking out nine.

Mille was aided offensively by four hits from James Outman, three hits from Max Muncy and two RBIs apiece from Chris Taylor, Freddie Freeman and David Peralta.

Miller will make one more start in the team’s regular season finale Sunday in San Francisco, according to Roberts. That lines him up a day after Kershaw, and potentially hints at the order of the Dodgers’ rotation for the best-of-five NLDS that begins Oct. 7 — though their pitching plans for the playoffs have yet to be finalized.

The one thing that is becoming clear: The Dodgers’ trust in their pitching staff’s raw talent is completely unfounded.

Worried he might have to burn through all 14 pitchers on the roster Tuesday, Roberts ended up needing only six.

Concerned their young arms might struggle in a double-header at high altitude — even against a last place team — the Dodgers instead got a reminder of the potential they possess.

It’s still unclear how it will all translate to October. There’s still serious doubt about the Dodgers’ ability to hold up on the mound during an extended playoff run.

But if Tuesday was another potential obstacle, they cleared it with ease.

The best news of all: They won’t be faced with any burdensome double-headers once the postseason begins.

