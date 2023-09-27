Emmet Sheehan, Freddie Freeman power Dodgers to win over Rockies

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, left, congratulates Freddie Freeman for a three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Justin Lawrence during the eighth inning on Wednesday in Denver.

The Dodgers officially have nothing left this regular season to play for.

Not regarding their position in the National League standings, anyway.

Despite an 8-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field, the Dodgers’ longshot hopes at earning the No. 1 seed in the playoffs were dashed before their game went final, as the Atlanta Braves locked up the top spot with a walk-off win over the Chicago Cubs.

As a result, the Dodgers now know they will be the No. 2 seed. In the NL division series, will either meet the Milwaukee Brewers (who will be the No. 3 seed at the NL Central champions), or one of several wild card teams, with the Cubs, Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks likeliest to finish in the six-spot and face the Brewers in a wild card series next week.

It had been clear for a while that the Dodgers wouldn’t catch the Braves for the league’s top record.

Though they trimmed what had been a seven-game gap between the clubs down to a couple games in recent weeks, Atlanta’s recent 6-2 run eliminated any final-week shake-up at the top of the standings.

Atlanta will now face either the Phillies — locked in as the No. 4 seed as the NL’s top wild card team — or one of the other wild card clubs in their division series.

If both the Dodgers and Braves advance to the NL championship series, the Braves would have home-field advantage.

The Dodgers have plenty of work to do to get there first — facing an uncertain playoff path in which they’ll likely rely heavily on a core of rookie pitchers.

This week has eased some of those concerns, with Emmet Sheehan following up strong outings from rookie teammates Bobby Miller, Ryan Pepiot and Michael Grove on Tuesday with a six-inning, two-run, 10-strikeout gem Wednesday night.

The 10 punchouts were Sheehan’s most in the majors since his debut in June. He lowered his ERA to 4.92 on the season, and 3.68 in five outings during his latest call-up this month. And he continued to build his case to be a key member of the October pitching staff, seemingly in line to be one of several bulk-inning relievers out of the bullpen.

Offensively, the Dodgers’ eight-run outburst was punctuated by a three-run homer from Freddie Freeman in the eighth inning. The blast was Freeman’s 28th of the year -- with 58 doubles, he is still within striking distance of MLB’s first-ever 60-double, 30-homer season -- and pushed his season RBI total past 100 for the fourth time in his career.

