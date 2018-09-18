Hyun-Jin Ryu's seven scoreless innings are more than enough for Dodgers' offense as they cruise past Rockies for division lead

This victory was for Kenley Jansen.
When the Dodgers played in Colorado a couple weekends ago, Jansen stayed home. No sense risking the altitude triggering another episode of atrial fibrillation.
The Dodgers hopped back into first place on Monday, with an 8-2 rout of Colorado that left them one-half game ahead of the Rockies. The Dodgers’ past four days have ended like this: second place behind Colorado, first place, second place behind Colorado, first place. It is entirely possible that the two teams could finish tied for first place in the National League West.
But, if they do, the tiebreaker would be played at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers clinched the season series against Colorado on Monday, earning them home-field advantage in a potential tiebreaker against the Rockies and sparing them any concern about playing that game without Jansen.
Of course, if the Dodgers play a few more games like the one they did on Monday, that issue would be moot. Joc Pederson hit two home runs, Max Muncy hit one, and that was in the first four innings alone.
The hitters were not the only productive participants for the Dodgers. Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched seven shutout innings, giving up four hits and no walks, striking out five.
The NL West is rapidly turning into a two-team race. The Arizona Diamondbacks fell five games out, and they have lost 12 of 16 games this month.
Ryu lowered his earned-run average to 2.18 overall and 1.29 at Dodger Stadium. He has been limited to 70 innings this season, primarily because of severe groin injury, but he has not missed a turn since rejoining the rotation Aug. 15.
Ryu faced the Rockies on the final weekend of last season, in a come-from-behind bid to crack the Dodgers’ playoff rotation. He gave up two home runs in the first inning and one more in the second, and he did not make it to the third inning. He also did not make it onto the postseason roster.
This season could be different. With the Dodgers moving Alex Wood to the bullpen last week, Ryu and Rich Hill could complete a playoff rotation, unless they opt for right-hander Ross Stripling as a matchup alternative to one of the left-handers.
The Dodgers have won five consecutive division championships. But Ryu last pitched in the postseason in 2014, the year before he had the shoulder surgery that threatened his career.
Wood, who did make the playoff rotation last season, relieved Ryu on Monday. In his first relief outing this season, Wood gave up two runs and failed to complete his one inning. He faced five batters, walking one and hitting one, and giving up a hit too.
Pederson, like Ryu, was left off the roster when the postseason opened last year. Unlike Ryu, the Dodgers added Pederson for the later rounds, and Pederson hit three home runs in the World Series.
As Matt Kemp has cooled, Pederson has settled into the role of platoon left fielder. Pederson led off the first inning with a home run, the first of six runs the Dodgers racked up against Colorado starter Jon Gray before they dismissed him in the third inning.
By that time, the Dodgers led, 6-0, with three of those runs coming on Muncy’s 33rd home run of the season. The complete list of NL players with more home runs than Muncy: Matt Carpenter, Bryce Harper and Nolan Arenado.
Those three players have a combined 13 All-Star appearances. Muncy was sitting home this time last year, after hitting 12 home runs for triple-A Oklahoma City.