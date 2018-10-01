Walker Buehler leads Dodgers to NL West title and the NLDS

Marquez survived a stressful second inning. After a leadoff single by Manny Machado, Yasmani Grandal flied out into foul territory in left. Machado tagged up and hustled to second. He took third on a hard grounder by Cody Bellinger. Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond knocked the baseball down, and fed Marquez for the out. The Dodgers challenged the call, only for the replay to confirm Marquez beat Bellinger to the beat. Marquez struck out Puig to leave Machado at third base.