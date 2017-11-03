Here's what the Dodgers roster looks like after this season

Here’s a look at what the Dodgers roster looks like as they head into the offseason searching for the right combination of current players to help return them to the World Series next season:

SS Erisbel Arruebarrena: Signed through 2018 | ($6.5 million)

1B Adrian Gonzalez: Signed through 2018 | ($22.36 million)

LHP Rich Hill: Signed through 2019 | ($35.34 million left in deal)

RHP Kenley Jansen: Signed through 2021 | ($69.2 million left in deal)

LHP Scott Kazmir: Signed through 2018 | ($17.67 million)

LHP Clayton Kershaw: Signed through 2020 | ($105.8 million left in deal), but can opt out after 2018 season

RHP Kenta Maeda: Signed through 2023 | ($18.72 million left in deal, with heavy incentive clauses)

RHP Brandon McCarthy: Signed through 2018 | ($11.5 million)

OF Yasiel Puig: Signed through 2018 | ($9.21 million)

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu: Signed through 2018 | ($7.83 million)

3B Justin Turner: Signed through 2020 | ($51 million left in deal)

OF Andre Ethier: $2.5-million buyout option

2B Logan Forsythe: Team can pick up his $8.5-million option or buy him out for $1 million

RHP Yu Darvish

OF Curtis Granderson

OF Franklin Gutierrez

RHP Brandon Morrow

2B Chase Utley

LHP Tony Watson



LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Pedro Baez

LHP Tony Cingrani

SS Charlie Culberson

RHP Josh Fields

RHP Yimi Garcia

C Yasmani Grandal

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Joc Pederson

LHP Alex Wood



(A player under club control who does not yet qualify for salary arbitration ultimately has to either accept the club’s offer or just not play)



Austin Barnes

Cody Bellinger

Grant Dayton

Adam Liberatore

Josh Ravin

Corey Seager

Ross Stripling

Brock Stewart

Chris Taylor

Trayce Thompson

Andrew Toles

Julio Urias