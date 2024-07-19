What’s in store for the Dodgers in the second half? Here are 10 storylines to watch

Typically, a trade would be the easiest way for the Dodgers to rectify their pitching woes. This year, however, few impact pitchers are likely to be available — and those who are will come at a steep cost.

American League Cy Young front-runner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has been linked to the Dodgers. But he has 2½ years of club control remaining, so there is doubt around the industry about whether he will be moved. Even if he is, it could result in a dizzying bidding war, in which the Dodgers would have stiff competition from other pitching-hungry, prospect-heavy contenders — most notably, the Baltimore Orioles.

The Dodgers also have interest in Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet, but he would come with limitations on his workload since he’s already almost doubled his previous career high for innings. White Sox teammate Erick Fedde, Detroit’s Jack Flaherty and Toronto’s Yusei Kikuchi are other options, but they would be more of mid-rotation additions.

The Dodgers also will seek lineup upgrades, either in the form of a big splash (White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is on their radar) or more marginal moves (Tommy Pham of the White Sox or Jesse Winker of Washington also could provide outfield depth).

What is clear: A blockbuster move will be difficult to execute, and very easily could cost more than the Dodgers are willing to spend.