Dodgers lose pair of split-squad games

ARIZONA 15, DODGERS 3; KANSAS CITY 7, DODGERS 2

At the plate: In Scottsdale, the Dodgers got two hits each from second baseman Logan Forsythe, catcher Austin Barnes and top outfield prospect Alex Verdugo against the Diamondbacks. In Glendale, Chase Utley drove in both Dodgers runs, one on a sacrifice fly and the other on a ground out against the Royals. Yasiel Puig doubled for the Dodgers’ lone extra-base hit in that game.

On the mound: Rich Hill started the Glendale game and did not complete the second inning. He gave up four runs on three hits and two walks. His Cactus League earned-run average is 10.80. His Cactus League ERA was 11.25 last year, and his regular-season ERA was 2.12. Brandon McCarthy started in Scottsdale and worked two innings, giving up two runs — both on a home run by Arizona star Paul Goldschmidt.

Extra bases: First baseman Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) is expected to make his Cactus League debut Monday. He’ll play two games before leaving to join Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. … In his first 10 Cactus League at-bats, center fielder Joc Pederson has four strikeouts and one hit — a home run. … Top prospect Trevor Oaks, who impressed the Dodgers with his piano playing in a clubhouse meeting this week, impressed the coaching staff by pitching two shutout innings in Scottsdale.

Next up: vs. Chicago Cubs, Sunday at noon PST at Mesa, Ariz. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 1020.

