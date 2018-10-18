Dodgers make Austin Barnes a Game 5 starter, and he starts it up nicely

When Barnes stepped to the plate in the fifth inning, Yasiel Puig emerged from the dugout to the on-deck circle. ready to pinch-hit for Kershaw, who had thus far thrown 75 pitches . Chris Taylor stood at third base after hitting an infield single, taking second on an error and stealing third. There was one out. If Barnes didn’t drive in Taylor, Roberts was prepared to have Puig give it a shot. Runs had been difficult for the Dodgers to manufacture. Roberts was considering pulling his starter and turning to his fatigued bullpen to maximize his team’s chances of scoring.