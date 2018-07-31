Dodgers acquire Brian Dozier from Twins for Logan Forsythe and two minor leaguers

As the Dodgers searched for a second baseman in the winter of 2016-17, they targeted Brian Dozier. When the Minnesota Twins balked at a one-on-trade for pitching prospect Jose DeLeon, the Dodgers pivoted to Plan B: trading DeLeon to the Tampa Bay Rays for second baseman Logan Forsythe.
That deal did not work out well for either team. DeLeon had Tommy John surgery. Forsythe lost his job. And, in the final hour before Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Dodgers finally got Dozier.
Dozier, 31, is batting .226 with 16 home runs. The Dodgers’ second basemen, primarily Forsythe and Chase Utley, are batting .211 — the lowest such figure in the National League — with seven home runs.
Forsythe is batting .207 with two home runs. The Dodgers had limited him to starts against left-handers, but he was batting .176 against them.
For Dozier, who can file for free agency this fall, the Dodgers sent Forsythe and two prospects to the Twins. By taking Forysthe to help balance out the salaries and keep the Dodgers from paying a luxury tax this season, the Twins got better prospects.
The prospects headed to Minnesota: double-A left-hander Devin Smeltzer and double-A outfielder Luke Raley.