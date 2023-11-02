Advertisement
Max Muncy agrees to two-year contract extension with Dodgers

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds on July 29 at Dodger Stadium.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
The Dodgers and third baseman Max Muncy agreed to a two-year, $24-million contract extension that will keep the veteran slugger with the club through 2025, the team announced Thursday.

The deal also includes a $10-million club option for 2026.

The move effectively guarantees the $14-million club option in Muncy’s previous contract for next season, while adding one, and potentially two, more seasons for the 35-year-old infielder.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

