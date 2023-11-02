Max Muncy agrees to two-year contract extension with Dodgers
Share
The Dodgers and third baseman Max Muncy agreed to a two-year, $24-million contract extension that will keep the veteran slugger with the club through 2025, the team announced Thursday.
The deal also includes a $10-million club option for 2026.
The move effectively guarantees the $14-million club option in Muncy’s previous contract for next season, while adding one, and potentially two, more seasons for the 35-year-old infielder.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Are you a true-blue fan?
Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.