Max Muncy agrees to two-year contract extension with Dodgers

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds on July 29 at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers and third baseman Max Muncy agreed to a two-year, $24-million contract extension that will keep the veteran slugger with the club through 2025, the team announced Thursday.

The deal also includes a $10-million club option for 2026.

The move effectively guarantees the $14-million club option in Muncy’s previous contract for next season, while adding one, and potentially two, more seasons for the 35-year-old infielder.

