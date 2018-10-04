Five reasons the Dodgers won't win the World Series

1. Bullpen. The three most important things in the postseason are: Bullpen, bullpen, bullpen. And the Dodgers’ bullpen has been very erratic this season. Every reliever has had spurts of dominance followed by periods of abject failure. No one has really stepped up to fill the role that Brandon Morrow did last season, when he went 6-0 with a 2.06 ERA during the regular season, followed by 11 nearly flawless postseason appearances that was ruined when an obviously exhausted Morrow gave up four runs in Game 5 against the Houston Astros. The Dodgers moved Kenta Maeda to the bullpen to help in September, but he hasn’t produced the same results he did last postseason. And we haven’t even gotten to the erratic season Kenley Jansen has had by his standards. If it’s 3-2 in the seventh inning with the go-ahead run on second base, who do you want coming in the game?