Astros miss another scoring chance in top of seventh

Top of the seventh.

Josh Reddick walked.

Evan Gattis was announced as the pinch hitter for Justin Verlander. And that's it for Tony Watson. In comes Kenta Maeda for the righty-righty matchup.

Gattis grounded to short, forcing Reddick. Gattis just beat the throw to first.

George Springer singled into the hole at short. Runners at first and second, one out.

Alex Bregman flied to center, with Derek Fisher, who ran for Gattis, taking third.

Jose Altuve grounded to third. Nice stop by Justin Turner and nice dig by Cody Bellinger at first.