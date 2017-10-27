Father and son looking forward to new Dodgers memories during Game 3 in Houston

Randy and Rob Webb are all set for Game 3 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on Friday.

When Randy Webb was a teenager, he worked as a grocery bagger at a Publix supermarket in Vero Beach, Fla.

The eastern Florida town is the site of Historic Dodgertown, where, for decades, the Dodgers held spring training before moving it to Arizona.

So, in his store, Webb would see Dodgers picking up their groceries. Pitcher Kevin Brown. Third baseman Adrian Beltre. Even the legendary Sandy Koufax.

Standing outside Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros on Friday, Webb laughed as he said he got an autograph from Brown — technically. He kept a carbon-copy Publix receipt the pitcher signed. He figured Brown knew what he was up to.

Rob Webb, a 34-year-old aviation parts salesman, was attending the World Series with his dad, Randy Webb, 64.

The elder Webb, who grew up in Whittier, was about 13 and attending a game in the right field reserve section at Dodger Stadium with his church youth group back on Sept. 9, 1965, when he watched Koufax pitch a perfect game.

That, of course, was before the era of smartphones, he said, and it took people a little bit to realize what they were witnessing. It was about midway through the game when he figured it out and started telling all his friends that history was being made.

He’s been a Dodgers fan all his life and attended the World Series in 1965 and 1981. He even saw a second perfect game at Dodger Stadium in 1991: that of Montreal Expos pitcher Dennis Martinez.

When the family moved to Vero Beach in 1997, Webb was thrilled to be near Dodgertown. His son, who had a dresser drawer full of spring training foul balls, grew up running around the ballpark.

On Friday, they were feeling confident about the Dodgers and starting pitcher Yu Darvish.

“I’m hoping for a blowout tonight,” the elder Webb said. “Tonight’s game could really turn the tide.”