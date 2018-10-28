How’d he manage this? Dave Roberts’ decision takes Dodgers from a sure win to a 3-1 Series hole

The eighth inning began with Kenley Jansen, about 24 hours after he had thrown two innings and 32 pitches in the 18-inning Game 3 victory. One out into his work, he allowed a home run to Steve Pearce, breaking an 0-for-41 slump by the Red Sox's first four hitters, and tying the game. Jansen has been plagued by home runs all season, and this was no different.