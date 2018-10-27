One play showed why Manny Machado will not be back with the Dodgers next season

Machado had one hit, also a single. He got his by hitting a fly ball off the top of the left field wall, admiring it lovingly as he prepared to ease into his home run trot, then moving just fast enough to assure himself of an embarrassing single. Not that the Dodgers have been any good at getting a runner home from scoring position, but it would have been nice if Machado could have broken a sweat and given them that chance.