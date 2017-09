Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

Tempers flare between the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of a preseason exhibition on Sept. 25 in Tucson, Ariz.

Tempers flare between the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of a preseason exhibition on Sept. 25 in Tucson, Ariz. (Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star)