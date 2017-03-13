What we learned from the Ducks' 5-2 victory over the Capitals

The spirit of 2007 was alive and well. And so was Corey Perry.
On a night the Ducks celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2007 Stanley Cup win, remaining ’07 member Perry further picked himself up from a season-long scoring funk.
He scored two goals in a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals, and the Ducks got terrific games from Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler and Rickard Rakell.
Here’s what we learned:
Perry’s emergence could mean a lot
Until recently, the Ducks’ offense rested primarily on the shoulders of Rakell and Kesler’s line.
But the long-awaited awakening of Perry, a former 50-goal scorer, would balance out the lineup more. Separated from usual partner Getzlaf since mid-February, he’s on a line with Antoine Vermette and Nick Ritchie.
“It’s got to be big,” Getzlaf said. “It’s big for our group, when we see him doing his thing out there and playing the way he is. It’s the right time of year. It’s a good feeling to have, and it makes our team very dangerous out there.”
Getzlaf’s passing is on point
He delivered a backhand tape-to-tape pass to Kesler on a rush on Perry’s second goal.
Getzlaf has been dishing like that for a few games, coincidentally since Patrick Eaves joined the team and became Getzlaf’s linemate, along with Rakell.
Getzlaf went through a scoring funk earlier this season, but his assists have been steady. If the Ducks can get Getzlaf and Perry clicking, it will ease scoring pressure throughout the lineup.
The Ducks kept their composure
All the combustible elements were there: The Capitals were at the height of frustration in losing four games straight in regulation for the first time since Oct.26-Nov.2, 2015. Alex Ovechkin reached a career-high 10 games without scoring a goal.
It came to a head in the second period. Kesler went after Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom, which forced a confrontation with Tom Wilson. Washington’s Daniel Winnik later received a 10-minute game-misconduct penalty, presumably for mouthing off.
It was the type of game that would have induced the Ducks induced into distraction earlier this season, but they’ve learned.
“Obviously the emotions were high out there, and I think there was a lot of hate,” Kesler said. “It’s good getting the two points tonight.
“I think if we play that way, we can play with anyone in this league. I think we know that. We have to play that way every night.”